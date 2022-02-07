Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Incredibly mild weather to start the week!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Overall we’re set to have a very mild week of weather especially by February standards. The mornings will be cold but the afternoons will be incredible with highs 15 to 25 degrees above average. Today we’ll make a run at 60 degrees and the wind won’t be a big issue.

Monday forecast (WOWT)

Wind gusts out of the west will jump to about 20 mph in the afternoon but likely won’t be much of an issue. Strong winds are likely the rest of the week though.

Monday Wind (WOWT)

I expect us to make another run at 60 degrees again Tuesday but it will be with a few more clouds and a stronger northwest wind. Gusts to 40 mph are likely during the day will take away a bit of the warmth. Even when we do cool a bit this week, we’ll still be able to get close to 50 degrees Wednesday.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Dry weather will continue this week as well with sunshine, wind and mild weather being the story all week.

