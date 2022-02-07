Advertisement

Ricketts announces trade mission to United Kingdom, Ireland

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Monday a trade mission to the U.K. and Ireland later this year that will coincide with the Husker football season opener in August.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Gov. Pete Ricketts and business leaders will travel to the United Kingdom and Ireland in August to promote Nebraska businesses on a trade mission that coincides with Nebraska football’s season opener in Ireland.

Ricketts says the trade mission will focus on agriculture, insurance and other major Nebraska industries. It also will allow them to watch the Huskers play Northwestern in person on Aug. 27.

Ricketts has led Nebraska business executives and state administrators on trips to Asia, Europe, Mexico and Canada during his tenure, with the goal of helping business leaders build relationships abroad and drawing investments in Nebraska from foreign companies.

