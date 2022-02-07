Advertisement

Police investigate two overdose deaths at Omaha apartment, two taken to hospital

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking for tips concerning two women who died of an overdose and two others who ended up in the hospital.

The incidents happened Sunday afternoon. Police and paramedics were called to the Aksarben View Apartments near 70th & Hascall.

The two people identified as a man and a woman who survived were taken to Bergan Mercy.

Anyone with information is urged to call Omaha Crime Stoppers. Police also want to remind the public that Nebraska law grants amnesty from prosecution for anyone who calls 911 for medical help due to a drug overdose.

