Police identify possible witnesses in Omaha bar assault

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say they have identified several possible witnesses in a felony assault at Parliament Pub.

Photos of the five people wanted for questioning were released by police on Sunday, following the incident late Saturday night.

Police say the disturbance was reported at the restaurant near S. 12th and Harney Streets around 11:46 p.m.

41-year-old Rodney Pettit, of Lawton, Oklahoma was found unconscious at the scene.

He was transported to Nebraska Medical Center, where he later died.

Authorities advise people to call OPD Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656, email opdhomicideunit@cityofomaha.org, or call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP to give information.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.