Nebraska Trucking Association sounds off new federal requirements impacting truck drivers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - These new requirements come at a time when there’s a shortage of truck drivers across the country.

The new regulations have been in the works for years. The goal is to create safer highways.

“We understand and we support the efforts to create safer highways, what I think was missed in some of this which typically happens when you have these back east Washington, D.C. conversations,” said Kent Grisham.

Kent Grisham is the President and CEO of the Nebraska Trucking Association. Grisham says the feds did not take Nebraska farm communities into consideration, where generations of farmers learn to drive as part of the family business, and then go apply for their CDL.

“But now with the ELDT effect, they will be required to go through these minimum training opportunities before they’re allowed to take the test.”

Grisham says before truck drivers earn a CDL to hit the road, they must now complete a program of theory, which is basically a classroom portion of the CDL progress that didn’t exist before.

Raul Soria is the Director of Safety for Hill Brothers Transportation. He tells 6 News there is a huge demand for truck drivers and there are people who want to fill those jobs but there are not enough training centers in the area to meet the demand.

Soria says the new federal requirement will make matters worse.

“Certifications has been there now the extra step or layer that has been added is the federal certification process where these schools and training providers self certify the federal level, they conduct all the training that is required, the only things that different is the federal government creating an outline of what that training needs to be.”

Officials say the new requirement will also affect bus drivers, people who drive garbage trucks, and any entry-level driver who needs a CDL to work.

The new requirement also affects drivers whose CDL has expired and who’re looking to renew.

The Nebraska Drivers Trucking Association has set up a website where those applying for a CDL can take the theories part of the exam online. They hope that will help speed up the progress.

