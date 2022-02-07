Advertisement

Lineman rescues seagull trapped on power line in Myrtle Beach

(Source: Jennifer Greer)
By Michael Owens and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A dramatic rescue of a seagull was caught on camera in Myrtle Beach on Sunday.

Jennifer Greer sent a video to WMBF of the bird being trapped on a cable in the coastal South Carolina city.

The video shows a Santee Cooper lineman raised up in a bucket truck to get the seagull down.

After bringing it in closer, the lineman was able to untangle the seagull before it quickly flew away.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police investigate felony assault at downtown bar
Omaha Police investigate in-custody death after long standoff
Police investigate shots fired in Omaha
Two hurt in Elkhorn crash involving an ambulance
A fire erupted Thursday morning, Feb. 3, 2022, at a barn west of Omaha, near Elk City.
Equestrian community rallies behind family devastated by barn fire

Latest News

First lady Jill Biden remarks "I was disappointed" free community college got cut from Build...
Jill Biden says bills aren’t footballs to ‘pass or pivot’
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2020, file photo, people stand in front of electronic slot machines in a...
Casino tracks down tourist who walked away from winning slot machine jackpot
First lady Jill Biden remarks "I was disappointed" free community college got cut from Build...
Jill Biden disappointed free community college cut from 'Build Back Better'
Frontier to take over Spirit airlines in a $3 billion tie-up between budget carriers.
Frontier bids $3B for Spirit hoping for major budget carrier
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Lung expert testifies at trial of 3 ex-officers in Floyd killing