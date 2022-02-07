Healthcare workers in Omaha metro offered free Husker tickets
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Healthcare workers in the Omaha metro have to chance to claim free tickets for the Red-White Husker spring football game in April.
As a token of appreciation, First National Bank of Omaha with Huskers Athletics is giving away 3,000 tickets for the game on Saturday, April, 9.
According to the release, healthcare workers can visit the Huskers website and claim up to four tickets each Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. The name of the employer is asked and tickets are first-come, first-serve basis until they’re out.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.