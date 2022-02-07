Healthcare workers in Omaha metro offered free Husker tickets

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Healthcare workers in the Omaha metro have to chance to claim free tickets for the Red-White Husker spring football game in April.

As a token of appreciation, First National Bank of Omaha with Huskers Athletics is giving away 3,000 tickets for the game on Saturday, April, 9.

According to the release, healthcare workers can visit the Huskers website and claim up to four tickets each Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. The name of the employer is asked and tickets are first-come, first-serve basis until they’re out.

Proud to partner with @Huskers Athletics to provide 3,000 tix to healthcare workers to the '22 Red-White Husker Spring Game on Saturday, April 9.



Beginning Wednesday, February 9th at 10:00 a.m., healthcare workers can visit https://t.co/K78GE4DWyd to claim up to four tickets. pic.twitter.com/pQyBMdnESG — FNBO (@fnbo) February 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.