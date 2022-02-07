Federal court sentences Nebraska man to over seven years for intent to distribute meth

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska reported three sentencing updates on Tuesday and Thursday involving intent to distribute methamphetamine.

U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system.

David James Burke, 32, of Funk, Nebraska, was sentenced to 92 months, about seven and a half years Thursday for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to the release, Burke will forfeit $6,480 and serve four years of supervised release. In an investigation with the Nebraska State Patrol, a pill bottle having 54.42 grams of meth and $6,480 was found during a search at Burke’s place. NSP acquired a search warrant in Oct. 2017 and also found a Taurus 357 magnum revolver. Authorities say his sentence was increased for the possession of the gun.

Felipe Licea-Salazar, 25, of Mexico was sentenced to 57 months, about four and a half years Wednesday for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to the release, Licea-Salazar will be deported back to Mexico after serving his sentence and five years of supervised release. Officials say he is in the country illegally. In an investigation with Omaha Police, about 72 grams of actual meth, a digital scale, and a yellow notebook with handwritten names, weights, and dollar amount was found during a car search after Licea-Salazar gave permission in Oct. 2020, according to the release. Officers initiated a traffic stop on a car with no brake lights that was driven by Licea-Salazar. Officials say he stated the meth was for his personal use in a post-arrest interview.

Michael Hawkins, 58, of Beatrice, Nebraska, was sentenced to 60 months, five years for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. He will serve five years of supervised release after his sentence. In an investigation with the Nebraska State Patrol and Beatrice Police Department, officers discovered four grams of meth during a search at Hawkins home in April 2019. Officials say it was revealed during the investigation that he was buying meth in Lincoln and redistributing it to people in Beatrice. According to the release, “cooperating witnesses were willing to testify that Hawkins was buying meth in Lincoln and taking it to Beatrice where he would sell it to several individuals.”

