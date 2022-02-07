Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A mild but windier work week forecast

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Monday has been warm for this time of year with highs near 60 across the Metro. We continue the mild trend for the work week ahead but it won’t be quite as comfortable as Monday was for your outdoor plans. Tuesday is just a warm with a high of 60 for the Metro and a mix of sun and clouds:

Mild Tuesday (wowt)

The difference from Monday will be the wind! We’ll start off fairly calm early in the morning but winds quickly pick up in the mid-morning and continue all afternoon. Gusts will reach as high as the mid 30s. This could blow around some trash cans or even light patio furniture with some of the stronger gusts and will make it feel a bit cooler. Factor that into your outdoor plans and attire! A jacket might be needed even in the mid-afternoon.

Windier Tuesday (wowt)

Trash can forecast (wowt)

We’ll keep breezy to windy conditions with us daily for the rest of the work week with highs near 50 on Wednesday and Thursday... we’ll be a bit cloudier both days too! Thursday evening could bring a few isolated showers but we don’t have any promising chances for moisture ahead in the extended forecast so far. By Friday we rebound to the mid 50s ahead of our next cool down!

A round of cold air moves in Saturday bringing a significant cool down. Highs fall to the 20s on Saturday with overnight lows in the teens bookending the day.

Saturday cool down (wowt)

The cool down is brief, however, and we’ll be back to the 50s by Sunday through the start of next work week.

