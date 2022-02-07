Advertisement

Bellevue Police arrest man after car crashes into house

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A man spent his Saturday night in jail after trying to take off during a car crash.

Bellevue Police Sgt. Dan German tweeted photos of a car smashed into the side of a home around 3 a.m. The entire front of the car is literally wedged into the bottom corner of the house.

The driver attempted to take off but police say they found him and booked him into Sarpy County Jail on several charges.

