Bellevue Police arrest man after car crashes into house

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A man spent his Saturday night in jail after trying to take off during a car crash.

Bellevue Police Sgt. Dan German tweeted photos of a car smashed into the side of a home around 3 a.m. The entire front of the car is literally wedged into the bottom corner of the house.

The driver attempted to take off but police say they found him and booked him into Sarpy County Jail on several charges.

UPDATE: Driver located and en route to Sarpy County Jail on numerous charges. — Sgt. Dan German BPD (@Sgt_German) February 6, 2022

