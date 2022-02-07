Beijing Olympics Day 4 highlights: Dramatic exit for women’s giant slalom defending gold medalist

(NBC) - Watch Monday’s highlights from the Olympic Games in Beijing.

ALPINE SKIING

Mikaela Shiffrin out of women’s giant slalom

Defending giant slalom gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin failed to finish her first run down the “Ice River” course, skiing out and eliminating herself from medal contention.

FIGURE SKATING

Madison Chock and Evan Bates win team event free dance

U.S. ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates topped the reigning world champions from ROC and won the free dance portion of the team event at the Winter Olympics.

FREESTYLE SKIING

Americans Hall, Stevenson, Forehand make ski big air final

USA’s Nick Goepper, Alex Hall, Colby Stevenson and Mac Forehand finished a respective 22nd, eighth, fifth and second in men’s freeski big air qualifying, with the latter three making the final.

SNOWBOARDING

Canadian Max Parrot improves to gold in snowboard slopestyle

Canada’s Max Parrot, snowboard slopestyle silver medalist at the 2018 Games, executed a clean, technical second run with a pair of 1620s to score a 90.96 and improve to gold in the event.

SHORT TRACK

China’s Ren Ziwei wins 1000m gold medal in chaotic final

China’s Ren Ziwei won the gold medal in the men’s 1000m after Hungary’s Liu Shaolin, who finished first, was penalized. Ren is the first Chinese short track skater to win an Olympic gold medal in this discipline.

Copyright 2021 NBC. All rights reserved.