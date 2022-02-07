Advertisement

Authorities identify Bennington man killed in accidental barn fire northwest of Omaha

Fire crews from more than a dozen fire departments in four counties called to fight blaze on a farm near Bennington.
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Fire Marshal Agency on Monday identified the man killed in last week’s fire in rural Douglas County.

Nathan Dietrich, 32, of Bennington died Thursday of smoke inhalation in the horse barn fire, which was ruled accidental. He was an employee of Heartland Farms.

Authorities had been previously withheld the person’s identity pending the notification of next of kin.

The fire call came in at 6:25 a.m. west of 225th Street and Dutch Hall Road. By 10 a.m., Douglas County Sheriff’s Lt. Tim Owens said fire crews had the fire at the horse stable contained but were still fighting flames and hot spots.

Crews from more than a dozen fire departments in four counties helped fight the fire.

Officials said last week that a firefighter was taken to a hospital with burns.

Nine horses also died in the fire, and 10 more suffered serious injuries, authorities said last week.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma man assaulted in Old Market Omaha bar dies; arrest made
Omaha Police investigate felony assault at downtown bar
Omaha Police investigate in-custody death after long standoff
Two hurt in Elkhorn crash involving an ambulance
Police investigate shots fired in Omaha

Latest News

Nebraska Trucking Association sounds off new federal requirements impacting truck drivers
Two women dead, man & woman sent to Omaha hospital for overdose
Two women dead, man & woman sent to Omaha hospital for overdose
New rules impact truck driver training
New rules impact truck driver training
Truckers, farmers honor 9-year-old Brainard boy
Truckers, farmers honor 9-year-old Brainard boy
BREAKING: Omaha Police identify man assaulted in Old Market Omaha bar
BREAKING: Omaha Police identify man assaulted in Old Market Omaha bar