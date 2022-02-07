Authorities identify Bennington man killed in accidental barn fire northwest of Omaha

BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Fire Marshal Agency on Monday identified the man killed in last week’s fire in rural Douglas County.

Nathan Dietrich, 32, of Bennington died Thursday of smoke inhalation in the horse barn fire, which was ruled accidental. He was an employee of Heartland Farms.

Authorities had been previously withheld the person’s identity pending the notification of next of kin.

The fire call came in at 6:25 a.m. west of 225th Street and Dutch Hall Road. By 10 a.m., Douglas County Sheriff’s Lt. Tim Owens said fire crews had the fire at the horse stable contained but were still fighting flames and hot spots.

Crews from more than a dozen fire departments in four counties helped fight the fire.

Officials said last week that a firefighter was taken to a hospital with burns.

Nine horses also died in the fire, and 10 more suffered serious injuries, authorities said last week.

