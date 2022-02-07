2 years ago, group among those first quarantined for COVID-19 arrived in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On the evening of Feb. 7, 2020, dozens of some of the first Americans quarantined for possible COVID-19 infections were shuttled from Eppley Airfield to Camp Ashland to wait out the rest of their two-week quarantine.

While infectious disease experts at the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit were initially expecting to quarantine 70 Americans, there were 57 who made the trip to the Omaha-metro from the epicenter of the first COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, China. The CDC screened the group before they were bused to Camp Ashland for observation. Hundreds more people evacuated from the virus zone in China would arrive the following day at military bases across the U.S. to begin their two-week quarantine periods.

Ahead of their arrival in Nebraska, officials and medical experts emphasized that the 57 people heading to Omaha were not sick at the time. About a week later, one woman under quarantine was transported to Nebraska Medicine/UNMC “out of an abundance of caution” after she developed “extremely mild upper respiratory symptoms.”

It would be another month before the first Nebraskan would test positive for novel coronavirus.

”I don’t think any of us would’ve expected two years from now, any of us would’ve expected to still be in this mess we’re in,” Dr. Sue Nuss, chief nursing officer with Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, said during a Nebraska Hospital Association Zoom call Monday afternoon. “Our staff are tired, they are trying to do the best they....counseling... increase for mental health support.”

With no sign of COVID-19 — and the CDC’s confirmation they are of no risk to the general population — the group of 57 travelers brought to Omaha from China began trickling into the airport throughout the day Feb. 19, 2020, to catch their flights home.

Meanwhile, the first of 15 people who had been American passengers on the Diamond Princess had arrived at UNMC’s National Quarantine Unit a few days earlier, with two more arriving a few days later. There were 35 cases of COVID-19 reported nationally at that time.

