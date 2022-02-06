Winter Olympics Day 3 highlights: Snowboarder Julia Marino claims Team USA’s first medal
U.S. women’s hockey team shuts out Switzerland; plus updates on freestyle skiing, figure skating
SNOWBOARDING
Americans Gerard, FitzSimons, Corning make slopestyle final
American snowboarders Sean FitzSimons, Red Gerard and Chris Corning placed a respective third, fifth and 11th in qualifying to advance to the final in slopestyle, an event in which Gerard is the defending gold medalist.
Marino earns slopestyle silver, 1st USA medal of 2022 Games
Julia Marino put together a picture-perfect Run 2, perhaps a career-best, with a cab double underflip 900 and a frontside double 1080 to claim snowboard slopestyle silver and Team USA’s first medal of the 2022 Games.
FREESTYLE SKIING
Anthony wins gold, Kauf takes silver in women’s moguls
Jakara Anthony wins Australia’s first gold medal at the Winter Olympics since 2010. American Jaelin Kauf and the ROC’s Anastasiia Smirnova take silver and bronze respectively.
HOCKEY
USA gets back-to-back shutouts with win over Switzerland
The U.S. women’s hockey team went to town on Switzerland with an 8-0 drubbing, giving the Americans two straight games without allowing an enemy goal.
FIGURE SKATING
Karen Chen’s 2022 Olympics start with team event short
Now a two-time Olympian, U.S. figure skater Karen Chen made her Olympic team event debut with the 2022 women’s short program segment, finishing fifth with a score of 65.20.
