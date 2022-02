ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people were injured in a crash involving an ambulance in Elkhorn Saturday night.

Dispatch tells 6 News crews were called just after 10 p.m. at 204th & Honeysuckle Drive.

Injury accident at 204/Honeysuckle involves OFD medic unit #opd — Lt. Enrico Ramos (@OPDLtRamos) February 6, 2022

One medic was injured and another person was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

