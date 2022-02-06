Advertisement

Push for COVID vaccinations in North Omaha continues

By Brandon Tvrdy
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When COVID vaccines first rolled out, African American numbers were low because of vaccine hesitancy.

Health officials in Omaha have been trying to bring those numbers up by having multiple vaccine clinics. Saturday, two COVD-19 vaccine clinics are open in North Omaha.

For Black History Month, the Douglas County Health Department will have multiple clinics open throughout each week in North Omaha this month.

“Here in North Omaha we’re trying to make sure that we reach all four quadrants of North Omaha, that’s where we’re down here today,” Rev. Portia Cavitt.

Girls Inc. and Nelson Mandela Elementary are the destinations. They’re giving out vaccines to people five years of age and older.

Officials say it’s important to keep the foot on the gas pedal in efforts of African American communities.

“We’re recognizing that COVID isn’t going anywhere and that we have to continue to do what we can to protect ourselves and make sure our immune systems gets the kick up that it needs.”

Within time, more African Americans have rolled up their sleeves but health officials want to see more foot traffic.

“We have had an increase in numbers but in transparency, we need those numbers to increase. We’re not at the level we need to be for persons of color for certain zip codes in North Omaha,” said Shanda Ross, UNMC.

Shanda says one of the ways to help bring the numbers is accessibility.

“What we’re trying to do is make sure we have some consistent locations that people know that they can go to should they decide to get the vaccine.”

And working together is key.

“My heart is touched when I see us dying at disproportionate numbers. The only way we can do this together. So I plead with you, if it’s not Girls Inc., wherever it is, please get your COVID vaccine.”

Next Saturday there will be a clinic at the Urban League of Nebraska.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff near North 72nd & Dodge in Omaha, Neb. on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Omaha Police investigate in-custody death after long standoff
Grandma upset after 3-year-old left outside Omaha daycare
Police investigate shots fired in Omaha
A fire erupted Thursday morning, Feb. 3, 2022, at a barn west of Omaha, near Elk City.
Equestrian community rallies behind family devastated by barn fire
(AP graphic)
Friday Feb. 4 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 12 deaths, half of them vaccinated

Latest News

Propelled in part by the wildly contagious omicron variant, the U.S. death toll from COVID-19...
US death toll from COVID-19 pandemic passes 900,000
Push continues for COVID vaccinations in North Omaha
Push continues for COVID vaccinations in North Omaha
ACLU demands Iowa school districts to reinstate mask mandates
ACLU wants schools to mask up
ACLU wants schools to mask up