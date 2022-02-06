Push for COVID vaccinations in North Omaha continues

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When COVID vaccines first rolled out, African American numbers were low because of vaccine hesitancy.

Health officials in Omaha have been trying to bring those numbers up by having multiple vaccine clinics. Saturday, two COVD-19 vaccine clinics are open in North Omaha.

For Black History Month, the Douglas County Health Department will have multiple clinics open throughout each week in North Omaha this month.

“Here in North Omaha we’re trying to make sure that we reach all four quadrants of North Omaha, that’s where we’re down here today,” Rev. Portia Cavitt.

Girls Inc. and Nelson Mandela Elementary are the destinations. They’re giving out vaccines to people five years of age and older.

Officials say it’s important to keep the foot on the gas pedal in efforts of African American communities.

“We’re recognizing that COVID isn’t going anywhere and that we have to continue to do what we can to protect ourselves and make sure our immune systems gets the kick up that it needs.”

Within time, more African Americans have rolled up their sleeves but health officials want to see more foot traffic.

“We have had an increase in numbers but in transparency, we need those numbers to increase. We’re not at the level we need to be for persons of color for certain zip codes in North Omaha,” said Shanda Ross, UNMC.

Shanda says one of the ways to help bring the numbers is accessibility.

“What we’re trying to do is make sure we have some consistent locations that people know that they can go to should they decide to get the vaccine.”

And working together is key.

“My heart is touched when I see us dying at disproportionate numbers. The only way we can do this together. So I plead with you, if it’s not Girls Inc., wherever it is, please get your COVID vaccine.”

Next Saturday there will be a clinic at the Urban League of Nebraska.

