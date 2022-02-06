Advertisement

Police investigate shots fired in Omaha

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shots fired incident.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon near Sorensen Pkwy near the Fort Dodge Campus for Metro Community College. Police have several evidence markers on the ground.

They tell 6 News there were no victims at the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grandma upset after 3-year-old left outside Omaha daycare
A fire erupted Thursday morning, Feb. 3, 2022, at a barn west of Omaha, near Elk City.
Deadly fire at farm northwest of Omaha determined to be accidental
(AP graphic)
Friday Feb. 4 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 12 deaths, half of them vaccinated
Omaha
Eastbound I-80 reopened in Omaha
Nebraska Medicine rolling back ‘crisis’ status

Latest News

2022 Winter Olympics Beijing China
Beijing Olympics Day 2 highlights: Short track, Freestyle skiing, luge, hockey, snowboarding
A fire erupted Thursday morning, Feb. 3, 2022, at a barn west of Omaha, near Elk City.
Equestrian community rallies behind family devastated by barn fire
Allison Janae Hamilton: Recent Works at Joslyn's CAP Gallery
CAP Gallery exhibit explores landscapes of the South
Standoff near North 72nd & Dodge in Omaha, Neb. on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Omaha Police in standoff, suggest alternate route