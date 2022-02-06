Police investigate shots fired in Omaha
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shots fired incident.
The incident happened Saturday afternoon near Sorensen Pkwy near the Fort Dodge Campus for Metro Community College. Police have several evidence markers on the ground.
They tell 6 News there were no victims at the incident.
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.