Police investigate shots fired in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shots fired incident.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon near Sorensen Pkwy near the Fort Dodge Campus for Metro Community College. Police have several evidence markers on the ground.

They tell 6 News there were no victims at the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates

