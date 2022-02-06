Omaha scores three unanswered to beat 12th-ranked North Dakota in overtime

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Coming into this game in Grand Forks, the team that scored first between Omaha and North Dakota won the last 18. This means there was no doubt added urgency from the start. On this night the home team scored first, in fact, it was the same player who scored the first goal Friday night too, Riese Gaber at the 7:07 mark of the first period. Not a good sign for UNO.

It took the Mavericks 45 minutes to score their first which at the time cut a 2-0 hole in half. Davis Pennington scored that one from the point on a power play. Then less than three minutes later Kevin Conley, redirected a puck in front and in a matter of minutes it was a tie game.

It stayed 2-2 to the end of regulation and in overtime Brannon McManus finished the night with a pass from Taylor Ward. The Mavs won 3-2 in overtime and the streak of 18 straight winners scoring the first goal is now a thing of the past. The Mavs head to Miami for two against the RedHawks next weekend before returning to Baxter Arena February 18th.

