Omaha Police investigate felony assault at downtown bar

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are in an ongoing investigation of an assault at a downtown bar Saturday night.

A 41-year-old man was taken to Nebraska Med Center with life-threatening injuries by the Omaha Fire Department.

Officers responded to Parliament Pub near S. 12th & Harney St. on reports of a disturbance around 11:46 p.m. According to the release, the 41-year-old man was being treated by Omaha Fire medics and was unconscious.

OPD released these photos in hopes to interview people that were at the Parliament during the time of the assault.

Authorities advise people to call OPD Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656, email opdhomicideunit@cityofomaha.org or call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP to give information.

