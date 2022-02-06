Advertisement

Man convicted of Iowa City shooting stays in prison after judge clarifies his sentence

Investigators at the scene of a deadly shooting in summer 2017 in downtown Iowa City.
Investigators at the scene of a deadly shooting in summer 2017 in downtown Iowa City.(KCRG File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman is grateful the state Board of Parole reversed its decision to give early release to the man who fatally shot her son in 2017 after a judge clarified that he sentenced the man to serve 24 years in prison.

Shafona Jones told The Gazette in Cedar Rapids that she’s glad Johnson County Attorney Janet Lyness followed up with the judge after the parole board granted Lamar Wilson, 28, work release in September. Wilson was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and several other charges in the August 2017 shooting on Iowa City’s pedestrian mall that left Jones’ son dead and two others injured.

Wilson didn’t deny firing the gun, but he argued he fired the shots in self-defense.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff near North 72nd & Dodge in Omaha, Neb. on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Omaha Police investigate in-custody death after long standoff
Grandma upset after 3-year-old left outside Omaha daycare
Police investigate shots fired in Omaha
A fire erupted Thursday morning, Feb. 3, 2022, at a barn west of Omaha, near Elk City.
Equestrian community rallies behind family devastated by barn fire
(AP graphic)
Friday Feb. 4 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 12 deaths, half of them vaccinated

Latest News

Bellevue Police arrest man after car crashes into house
Sunday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Incredibly mild week ahead
Randa Meierhenry returns to Nebraska in Fiddler on the Roof.
Nebraska actress finds community in Fiddler production
2022 Winter Olympics Beijing China
Beijing Olympics Day 3 highlights: Snowboarding, freestyle skiing, hockey, figure skating
Incredibly mild week ahead