David’s Morning Forecast - Breezy cooler today, warming again Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures early Sunday starting above average for early February, though wind chills are dipping into the teens at times. Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected through midday, but it will be cooler than what we saw on Saturday. Northwest winds will be increasing through the morning hours, with gusts up to 35mph likely late this morning into the afternoon. Those northwest winds will keep us a bit cooler, though highs will still be above average. We’ll top out around 42 near the lunch hour, with temperatures falling back into the 30s by the late afternoon. Partly cloudy skies move in overnight, with lows dropping back to around 20.

Gusty Winds This Afternoon (WOWT)

The push of cooler air will be short-lived, with temperatures jumping back into the 50s on Monday with light winds. We should see highs around 55 Monday afternoon, it should be a really nice February day. Tuesday looks evening warmer, but it will be breezy again. Temperatures should jump into the upper 50s for the afternoon, but northwest winds could gust up to 30mph.

The Next 3 Days (WOWT)

Another cool down moves in for Wednesday and Thursday, though temperatures actually still remain on the mild side for winter. Highs on both days should reach the upper 40s with partly cloudy skies. More ups and downs are expected right on into the upcoming weekend, with 50s likely Friday ahead of a bigger drop in temperatures Saturday. Any significant storm systems continue to avoid the region, leading to a dry forecast for at least the upcoming week.

