David’s Evening Forecast - Incredibly mild week ahead

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gusty northwest wind kicked up today, reaching 30 to 40mph across the area. Those winds will back off pretty quick this evening once the sun goes down. We’ll see much lighter winds for the overnight hours. Temperatures have still been quite mild for February, topping out in the middle 40s. With clear skies and light winds tonight, we’ll cool off quickly, dropping into the 20s by 10pm. Overnight lows should bottom out around 20 degrees, but warmer air starts to flow back in before sunrise Monday.

A Warm Monday Forecast (WOWT)

Incredibly mild weather is on the way this week, starting with Monday. It will be chilly as you head out the door with temperatures in the 20s. Things will warm up quickly by the afternoon. We should reach the 40s by Noon, with afternoon readings reaching the middle 50s. Highs should top out around 56 in Omaha. Winds won’t be too strong, so it should be a really fantastic afternoon. Even warmer weather is likely on Tuesday, with highs potentially approaching 60 degrees for parts of eastern Nebraska. A little cooler for western Iowa. However, winds will likely be on the gusty side once again so not quite as enjoyable.

Tuesday Afternoon Temperatures (WOWT)

Wednesday and Thursday will cool slightly, but high temperatures should still top out near 50 degrees, well above average for the middle of February. Friday will be windy again, with highs in the middle 50s. A little reminder that it is still winter on Saturday as we see a brief, and I do mean brief, push of much colder air, temperatures only reach the low 30s. By Sunday, we’re already warming back to near 50 degrees.

