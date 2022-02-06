Council Bluffs Police arrest man, car chase ends in crash after attempted traffic stop

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police were involved in a chase Friday afternoon following a report of a stolen pickup.

Joseph Smith Jr., 27, was arrested for a fugitive from justice for a warrant out of Sarpy County, first-degree theft for possession of a stolen vehicle, third-degree burglary, four counts of disobedience to sign and signal, eluding (speed in excess of 25 mph over the speed limit), reckless driving and unsafe passing according to the release.

Officers were called to the Speedee Mart near S. 24th St & 23rd Ave after 4 p.m. for a stolen red Chrysler 200. An hour later police found the car near Grace St & East Pierce.

They attempted a traffic stop but the car fled south on Bluffs St. The pursuit ended when the suspect then attempted to turn west on 9th Ave hitting a patch of ice and flipping over the car.

Smith wasn’t injured and was arrested on the scene. He was booked into the Pottawattamie County Jail.

