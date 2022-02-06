CAP Gallery exhibit explores landscapes of the South

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With their temporary closure just months away, Omaha’s Joslyn Art Museum opened a contemporary exhibit of work by one of America’s rising young cross-media artists.

Allison Janae Hamilton: Recent Works opened to the public Saturday in the Riley Contemporary Artists Project Gallery. According to the Joslyn Museum, the small exhibit explores “how environmental justice, climate change, and land preservation disproportionately impact communities of color.”

Friday night the museum presented a virtual event featuring an interview with the artist from her New York City home, where she spoke about the opportunity to bring generations of family experience into the exhibit.

“I’m really thinking about how the actual materials of the landscape can tell us information about our history, our present and future as well,” Hamilton said.

The museum’s Phil Willson Curator of Contemporary Art Karin Campbell introduced Hamilton and outlined what museumgoers can expect.

”In this exhibition, you will see Allison bringing together place-based folklore and personal family anecdotes to create these mythologies or epic narratives to address how both the social and the physical landscapes of the American South have changed and are continuing to change today.”

As the artist grew up, she moved with her family throughout the South, starting from her birthplace in Kentucky to the swamplands of North Florida and then to western Tennessee.

“Hamilton is the final artist featured in the Riley Contemporary Artists Project Gallery before the Joslyn Art Museum closes to the public in May for two years during major expansion and renovation. General admission is free to the public and provides access to the CAP Gallery.

The Joslyn is open Wednesday through Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with some exceptions. Information can be found on their website.

