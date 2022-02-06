Advertisement

Beijing Olympics Day 3 highlights: Snowboarding, freestyle skiing, hockey, figure skating

2022 Winter Olympics Beijing China
2022 Winter Olympics Beijing China(KTVF)
By NBC Sports
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(NBC) - Watch Sunday’s highlights from the Olympic Games in Beijing.

MEDAL COUNTS: Beijing Olympics
SNOWBOARDING

Americans Gerard, FitzSimons, Corning make slopestyle final

American snowboarders Sean FitzSimons, Red Gerard and Chris Corning placed a respective third, fifth and 11th in qualifying to advance to the final in slopestyle, an event in which Gerard is the defending gold medalist.

Marino earns slopestyle silver, 1st USA medal of 2022 Games

Julia Marino put together a picture-perfect Run 2, perhaps a career-best, with a cab double underflip 900 and a frontside double 1080 to claim snowboard slopestyle silver and Team USA’s first medal of the 2022 Games.

FREESTYLE SKIING

Anthony wins gold, Kauf takes silver in women’s moguls

Jakara Anthony wins Australia’s first gold medal at the Winter Olympics since 2010. American Jaelin Kauf and the ROC’s Anastasiia Smirnova take silver and bronze respectively.

HOCKEY

USA gets back-to-back shutouts with win over Switzerland

The U.S. women’s hockey team went to town on Switzerland with an 8-0 drubbing, giving the Americans two straight games without allowing an enemy goal.

FIGURE SKATING

Karen Chen’s 2022 Olympics start with team event short

Now a two-time Olympian, U.S. figure skater Karen Chen made her Olympic team event debut with the 2022 women’s short program segment, finishing fifth with a score of 65.20.

Copyright 2021 NBC. All rights reserved.

Catch up on the Games
Olympics Day 2 highlights

Highlights include short track, freestyle skiing, luge, hockey, snowboarding.

Olympic rings
Olympics Day 1 highlights

The Olympic Games get started with figure skating, freestyle skiing, hockey, curling.

Most Read

Standoff near North 72nd & Dodge in Omaha, Neb. on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Omaha Police investigate in-custody death after long standoff
Grandma upset after 3-year-old left outside Omaha daycare
Police investigate shots fired in Omaha
A fire erupted Thursday morning, Feb. 3, 2022, at a barn west of Omaha, near Elk City.
Equestrian community rallies behind family devastated by barn fire
(AP graphic)
Friday Feb. 4 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 12 deaths, half of them vaccinated

Latest News

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during the first run of an alpine ski...
Skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin seeks 3rd Olympic gold
Omaha Hockey
Omaha scores three unanswered to beat 12th-ranked North Dakota in overtime
2022 Winter Olympics Beijing China
Beijing Olympics Day 2 highlights: Short track, freestyle skiing, luge, hockey, snowboarding
Beijing Olympics Medal Count-Feb. 5, 2022
Beijing Olympics Medal Count-Feb. 5, 2022