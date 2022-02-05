Omaha Police in standoff, suggest alternate route

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are still on the scene of a standoff Saturday evening.

OPD says a domestic disturbance call came in around 11:30 a.m. just north of 72nd and Dodge. Officers have 72nd Street closed from Western Ave to Seward Street.

They’re asking the public to take an alternate route. The Omaha Police Bomb Response Team and the Mobile Command Post are there according to the 6 News crew at the scene.

Officers are actively investigating an incident in the area of 72nd St and Western Ave. 72nd St is closed from Western Ave to Seward St. Please find an alternate route. We will provide updates as they become available. pic.twitter.com/wZQmqKcqLB — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) February 5, 2022

