Omaha Police in standoff, suggest alternate route

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are still on the scene of a standoff Saturday evening.

OPD says a domestic disturbance call came in around 11:30 a.m. just north of 72nd and Dodge. Officers have 72nd Street closed from Western Ave to Seward Street.

They’re asking the public to take an alternate route. The Omaha Police Bomb Response Team and the Mobile Command Post are there according to the 6 News crew at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates

