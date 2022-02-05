Omaha nonprofit hopes to tackle issues with vacant homes, keeping people safe

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You see them all over the city.

Some vacant homes wear the scare of fire, others invite those who need shelter to get out of the cold.

Vacant run down homes are definitely an eyesore, but they can also be dangerous. Recently fires have started in homes that were thought to be empty.

Late last month, firefighters helped two homeless people out of a building near 11th & Florence, both refused treatment.

Captain John Olson with the Omaha Fire Department says dealing with fires in vacant homes is part of the job.

“When we do have extreme temperatures these vacant houses do become attractive to people who are looking for that type of shelter. It’s frequent that additional fires maybe started campfires, little warming fire inside those structures are started and we do see it every once in a while,” said Olson.

But the fires that break out in empty homes can be dangerous to the men and women who put them out and the neighbors who live close.

“So you always have to assume that somebody could be in there and you start thinking what could have started that fire and the potentials that arise from it.”

Steve Frazee is the Chief Program Director with Open Door Mission, he says many times homeless people will occupy vacant homes to find shelter because they’re afraid of being in a shelter around a lot of other people.

“If you can imagine if you are under your own circumstances and you’ve defined ok these are the six people who I’m going to interact with that’s a lot of different than sleeping in a room with 140 other men, so that’s a real problem,” said Frazee.

Frazee says many people living on the streets are dealing with mental health issues and organizations will continue to work to make these vacant look less desirable, and find those without homes a safe place.

“What we have to do is not get tired of offering help, so somebody may not be ready to accept help the first time we go and we ask them but as organizations go around and talk to folks they’re building relationships and more of an openness to come into things.”

Hopefully building those relationships will help keep people and property safe.

Omaha Fire Department officials say if you live close to a vacant house keep your eye out for anything out of the ordinary and if you do see something, call authorities as soon as you can.

