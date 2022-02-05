Nebraska motion on health education standards fails during heated board meeting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Things got off to a heated start Friday morning.

An effort to restrict health education standards that include sex ed in Nebraska schools failed during a state school board meeting.

The board discussed a motion to permanently reject controversial health education standards. Nebraska is one of two states without such standards.

Instead, they would be decided by local school boards.

The motion was brought by Kirk Penner who was appointed to his seat by Gov. Ricketts back in December. Penner’s motion would have made it so that the board could never implement health education standards.

Penner said it was an effort to give local control back to school districts and standards should be left to parents and medical professionals.

Ultimately, the board struck down the measure 7-1.

