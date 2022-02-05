Advertisement

Nebraska motion on health education standards fails during heated board meeting

WOWT 6 News Live at 6:30
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Things got off to a heated start Friday morning.

An effort to restrict health education standards that include sex ed in Nebraska schools failed during a state school board meeting.

The board discussed a motion to permanently reject controversial health education standards. Nebraska is one of two states without such standards.

Instead, they would be decided by local school boards.

The motion was brought by Kirk Penner who was appointed to his seat by Gov. Ricketts back in December. Penner’s motion would have made it so that the board could never implement health education standards.

Penner said it was an effort to give local control back to school districts and standards should be left to parents and medical professionals.

Ultimately, the board struck down the measure 7-1.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grandma upset after 3-year-old left outside Omaha daycare
A fire erupted Thursday morning, Feb. 3, 2022, at a barn west of Omaha, near Elk City.
Deadly fire at farm northwest of Omaha determined to be accidental
Omaha
Eastbound I-80 reopened in Omaha
(AP graphic)
Friday Feb. 4 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 12 deaths, half of them vaccinated
Nebraska Medicine rolling back ‘crisis’ status

Latest News

2022 Winter Olympics Beijing China
Beijing Olympics Day 2 highlights: Freestyle skiing, luge, hockey, snowboarding
Blair showing success in access to mental health services
Orland Phillips got hundreds of birthday cards from across the country on his 103rd birthday.
VIDEO: 103-year-old World War II vet gets flooded with birthday cards
Omaha's Saturday Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Warming up but breezy today