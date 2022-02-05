Advertisement

Kansas provides $2M for electric vehicle charging stations

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas has awarded $2 million in grants to the operators of travel centers on Interstate 70 and the Kansas Turnpike to install charging stations for electric vehicles.

The state Department of Transportation announced grants Friday for stations in seven locations.

The grants are financed with funds from legal settlements with German automaker Volkswagen Corp. over a 2015 emissions-testing cheating scandal. The stations are to be installed along I-70 at Oakley, WaKeeney, Russell, Abilene and Maple Hill, west of Topeka.

On the turnpike, the stations are to be installed at the Matfield Green service area in central Kansas and the Belle Plaine service south of Wichita.

