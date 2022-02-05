David’s Morning Forecast - Warming up but breezy today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wind chills drop to around zero to start Saturday morning, but despite the frigid start, a nice warming trend is expected this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the teens early today, but a stiff south wind should help to quickly warm things into the 40s by the lunch hour. That south to southwest wind could get a little gusty in the afternoon, reaching 35mph at times across the area. Southwest winds are typically warm winds for Omaha, and today will be no exception. Temperatures should continue to quickly warm for the afternoon, reaching the low 50s around the metro. Wind will back off around sunset, with much lighter winds expected overnight.

Wind Gusts This Afternoon (WOWT)

Sunday morning won’t be too chilly, with low temperatures only falling into the mid and upper 20s. However, a cold front will move through before sunrise, bringing stronger northwest winds into the forecast. Winds could gust up to 30mph in the late morning and afternoon. The cold front will likely mean a cooler day, with highs near 40 in the early afternoon and falling temperatures for the evening. We’ll likely drop back into the upper teens Sunday night into Monday morning.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

Monday morning’s cold shot will be short-lived, as warmer air quickly pushes back in. Temperatures should warm back into the low 50s Monday afternoon, with mid to upper 50s likely by Tuesday. We’ll see another cool shot of air on Wednesday dropping us back into the 40s with more clouds, but that does not last long either. Highs should rebound back into the 50s for Thursday and Friday. A couple more quick-moving systems will bring more temperature swings at the end of next week along with a couple passing opportunities for light rain or snow, but no major storm systems are showing up for our area through at least the end of next week.

