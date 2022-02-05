David’s Evening Forecast - Mild this evening, cooler Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a frigid start to the day with morning lows close to 10 degrees, and wind chills dropping below zero. However, gusty southwest winds and tons of sunshine lead to a rapid warm-up. Temperatures soared into the middle and upper 50s around the metro, a jump of 45 degrees or more through the day. That put temperatures more than 20 degrees above average for this time of year. We’ll stay mild this evening with temperatures falling into the 40s after sunset. It will be chilly again overnight, with lows falling into the upper 20s.

Omaha's Sunday Forecast (WOWT)

A cold front will move through early Sunday morning bringing gusty north winds, and some cooler air. Winds could gust up to 35mph once again. We’ll start the day in the upper 20s, warmer than today, but the north winds will keep us from seeing the same warm-up. Temperatures will slowly climb into the upper 30s to around 40 by early afternoon, then start to fall off back into the 20s by the evening.

Gusty Winds Sunday (WOWT)

The shot of cool air will not stick around long, we start to warm back up again on Monday with highs in the 50s across most of eastern Nebraska. It will be cooler in Iowa where it will take a little longer for the cold air to move out, expect highs in the upper 30s to middle 40s for most of western Iowa. Even warmer air is expected Tuesday along with some gusty winds, highs likely top out in the mid to upper 50s for much of the area. More ups and downs are expected through the rest of next week, but the forecast remains dry with any significant storm systems avoiding our area.

