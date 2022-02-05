Advertisement

Bond set for Omaha man charged with first-degree arson

(PHOTO: WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man accused of setting a house on fire with people inside appeared in court Friday afternoon.

Robert Ware, 30, was charged with first-degree arson and his bond was set at $75,000.

On the evening of New Year’s Eve, he allegedly set a house on fire near 30th and Larimore. Two women told police that he tried to enter the house at the front door but they would not let him in because he had recently assaulted one of them.

He then became verbally upset and then allegedly set fire to the front porch. The two women and a third woman tried to escape the fire through the front door but the door had been barricaded from the outside.

Neighbors helped them force the back door open to escape the fire. Police found a large gas can on the front porch and severe damage to the front of the house.

Police also obtained a video that allegedly showed Ware on the front porch and igniting an object followed by a flash and a large fire.

