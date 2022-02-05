Beijing Olympics Day 2 highlights: Freestyle skiing, luge, hockey, snowboarding

(NBC) - Watch Saturday’s highlights from the Olympic Games in Beijing.

FREESTYLE SKIING

American Nick Page finished fifth in moguls

USA’s Nick Page, 19, made the moguls super final at his first Olympics and took fifth place.

LUGE

Chris Mazdzer in ninth place after luge heats 1 and 2

Luger Chris Mazdzer, making his fourth Olympic experience, sits in ninth place after the first two heats of the men’s singles event. Mazdzer won a silver medal in this event in PyeongChang.

HOCKEY

Nicole Hensley earns shutout for U.S. in 5-0 win over ROC

Goalie Nicole Hensley and forward Hilary Knight put together strong performances for the U.S. en rout to an impressive 5-0 win over the ROC to stay unbeaten at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

SNOWBOARDING

Jamie Anderson moves to slopestyle final as No. 5 qualifier

American Jamie Anderson rode the “shred shed” roof, landed a perfect frontside 720, hit a big drifting backside 540 and closed with a cab 720 on her first run of snowboard slopestyle qualifying to advance to the final.

Copyright 2021 NBC. All rights reserved.