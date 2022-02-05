ACLU demands Iowa school districts to reinstate mask mandates

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The American Civil Liberties Union says several school districts in Iowa are failing to comply with a new federal court ruling.

The ACLU sent out a letter Friday demanding the districts reinstate mask mandates. The letters sent out to eight school districts come after a ruling from a federal court.

It all stems from a state law that bans mask mandates in schools. Last week, a judge ruled that the state can enforce that law but not in distinct where there are students with disabilities.

”The eighth circuit said that masking requirements are a reasonable accommodation and that a school’s failure to provide this modification and that a school’s failure provide this modification likely violates the federal rehabilitation act,” said Rita Bettis Austen, ACLU of Iowa Legal Director.

Today's letters address only those schools involved in the lawsuit, but we are committed to ensuring the rights of children with disabilities in other schools.



We may decide to take further action against unnamed school districts. — ACLU of Iowa (@ACLUiowa) February 4, 2022

The ACLU is representing families that have children with disabilities from eight different districts in Iowa, including Council Bluffs.

A spokesperson from the Council Bluffs District said they need to review the letter with attorneys and that’s too early to make a comment at this time. The letter is asking the districts to respond within one week.

“We hope that they will change course and certainly if they don’t, all options are on the table for us.”

The ACLU says the school districts are misinterpreting the ruling from the eighth circuit court.

