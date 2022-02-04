Students learn about Omaha native at Malcolm X Memorial Foundation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The class was still in session for these students making their way inside the Malcolm X Center.

Urban League officials tell 6 News that many of the students didn’t know much about Malcolm X. A leader in the Nation of Islam who spoke often about Black Pride and self-reliance.

“Malcolm X was born in Omaha, Nebraska May 19th, 1925, his parents are Earl and Louise Little.”

Leo Louis is the National President of the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation. He talked to the students and gave them a tour of the center.

He told the students Malcolm X was a complex man who evolved over the years.

“He realized that it’s not about black and white and there’s even a quote from Malcolm that says ‘it’s not about good or bad, black or white, it’s about good and bad human beings,’” said Louis II.

That message was heard and students were able to learn more about the Omaha native who became an international figure.

“I learned that he wasn’t only here for the Black people he was there for everyone to help them be better basically,’ said student Tariq Hill.

Urban League officials say not only did the students learn about Malcolm X on this field trip, but they also learned about the center and the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation.

“You know you only know what you see and if you don’t see this place then you don’t know about this place so I think it’s very important for people to come here give support as well as you know learn about Malcolm X,” said Zackary Bowman, Urban League of Nebraska.

Urban League officials hope this field trip sparks more learning about Malcolm X and other Black leaders in Omaha.

“With this being Black History and not only learning about Malcolm X in Omaha but as well as learning about Omaha, learning about what some people in our community have done for Omaha to put Omaha on the map.”

Right now, the Malcolm X Center is going through some renovations and they do plan to have a Black History Month event at the end of February.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.