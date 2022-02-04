Should Nebraska legislative races be partisan?

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Efforts are underway at the state capital to put political labels on Nebraska state senators.

But many people told the legislative committee on Thursday that they thought it was a terrible idea.

Since the unicameral was formed in 1934, state lawmakers have been labeled “nonpartisan.” So when Nebraska voters fill out their ballots, the candidates don’t have Republican or Democrat next to their name like in so many other races.

“It’s about giving the power to the people and empower them to know the party affiliation of who they are voting for,” said State Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling.

She said LR-282 is about transparency and will help voters quickly bridge the gap with the values of the candidates by seeing their party affiliation.

“The only ones left in the dark are the voters — especially the uninformed or occasional voter,” said proponent Charlotte Ralston, who was the only other person to speak in favor of the proposal. “I think it’s time we stop pretending that our state representatives are all independent.”

But a number of people lined up to tell the executive committee why Nebraska’s unique way of doing things should be celebrated and continued.

“The non-partisan Unicameral is worth keeping around,” said Nathan Leach.

“Right now, the emphasis is on your as an individual, not the party,” Galen Hadley said.

Others said that if voters approved the state Constitutional amendment to make state ballots partisan, the 217,000 Nebraskans who register as Independents would be shut out of the primary process.

“Instead of injecting more partisan politics in our government, other states should adopt our lead in non-partisan elections,” Linda Duckworth said.

“We view this as a giant step in the wrong direction,” John Hansen said.

The bill is a Constitutional amendment, so if state lawmakers pass the bill, the issue would go on the ballot, and Nebraska voters would ultimately decide whether the legislature should be partisan.

