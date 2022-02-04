Resident of Omaha complex deemed unlivable believes landlord should be held accountable

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The fight against a landlord who is accused of not taking care of his property continues. Residents of the uninhabitable complex tell 6 News they believe the landlord should be held accountable, and that they haven’t been able to reach him.

It’s been 10 days since Elizabeth Ramirez was forced out of the complex on 25th and Jones. Last week, the City of Omaha was forced to close it after finding multiple code violations that could have potentially threatened the lives of the residents inside.

“They’ve been going on for a while. Years. Years. I don’t know why something wasn’t done before all this happened to all of these 12 families, including mine,” Ramirez says.

Organizations like Together Omaha helped residents pack their belongings and move to a temporary living situation, but Ramirez says she believes the landlord, William Stanek, should be the one being held accountable.

“Really, towards the end I was not liking it, I was wanting to move anyway but I didn’t want to be put in this situation to have to move,” she says. “I feel he should be the one accommodating all the 12 families that got displaced from out of there, he should be accommodating us instead of the agencies, but it’s a blessing the agencies are.”

Ramirez says phone calls with Stanek have not been productive.

“He told me he really didn’t care how I felt.”

6 news has tried several times to reach Stanek, but have not received any response to messages and phone calls.

Ramirez says she’s now working with Nebraska legal aid, and has sent a letter to Stanek demanding rent repayment and more.

“What about our deposit? What about our January rent, because we didn’t violate the lease at all, he’s the one who did it.”

With a previous eviction on her record, finding a new place to live could be difficult for Ramirez. She says the past week has been extremely emotional and draining.

“I know I’m not a failure, I know it’s not my fault but as a mother, I feel like I could’ve done something different before all this happened but I didn’t know it was going to happen like that.”

The City of Omaha planning department tells 6 News the property owner requested a permit to allow the property to keep the electrical on, in order to help secure the building. Windows have been boarded up, and a fence will be put up around the building to protect it from anyone entering.

The department also says the property owner has expressed interest from others who may be willing to purchase the land, but nothing is set in stone.

