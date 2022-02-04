Advertisement

One sent to hospital in critical condition after cutting in Omaha neighborhood

(WOWT 6 NEWS)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are in an ongoing investigation of a cutting Thursday night.

A 31-year-old was taken to Nebraska Med Center in critical condition. Officers found the person with multiple cut wounds when responding to a call near N. 47th Ave and Izard St.

According to the release, officials believe the injuries are non-life-threatening.

