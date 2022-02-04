Omaha zoo gives name to second baby elephant

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium has now given its second African elephant calf a name going into the weekend.

The male elephant calf is named Sonny. Sonny was named from a donor who won the naming rights at the Zoo’s fundraiser, Zoofari 2021, according to the release.

He was born on Sunday, Jan. 30 to 13-year-old mother Claire and 21-year-old father Callee. At this time, zoo officials don’t know Sonny’s weight.

The zoo welcomed its first African elephant calf in early January who was named Eugenia last week. It’s reported she weighs 187 as of last Thursday.

Officials say the Elephant Family Quarters is closed at the moment to the public due to the staff looking after the herd which is a total of eight elephants including Eugenia and Sonny.

“All of us at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium are beyond thrilled to have welcomed two healthy African elephant calves in January. What a way to start 2022! With the elephant population decreasing, Eugenia and Sonny represent a new generation of possibilities for an African elephant population in desperate need of growth. They are critical pieces in a much larger plan for population sustainability and species conservation, as is the work of accredited zoos like Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.”

Claire's calf officially has a name! Everyone, meet Sonny. Sonny received his name from a donor who won the naming... Posted by Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium on Friday, February 4, 2022

