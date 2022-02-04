Advertisement

Omaha zoo gives name to second baby elephant

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium has now given its second African elephant calf a name going into the weekend.

The male elephant calf is named Sonny. Sonny was named from a donor who won the naming rights at the Zoo’s fundraiser, Zoofari 2021, according to the release.

He was born on Sunday, Jan. 30 to 13-year-old mother Claire and 21-year-old father Callee. At this time, zoo officials don’t know Sonny’s weight.

The zoo welcomed its first African elephant calf in early January who was named Eugenia last week. It’s reported she weighs 187 as of last Thursday.

Officials say the Elephant Family Quarters is closed at the moment to the public due to the staff looking after the herd which is a total of eight elephants including Eugenia and Sonny.

“All of us at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium are beyond thrilled to have welcomed two healthy African elephant calves in January. What a way to start 2022!

With the elephant population decreasing, Eugenia and Sonny represent a new generation of possibilities for an African elephant population in desperate need of growth.

They are critical pieces in a much larger plan for population sustainability and species conservation, as is the work of accredited zoos like Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.”

Dennis Pate, President and CEO of Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium

Claire's calf officially has a name! Everyone, meet Sonny. Sonny received his name from a donor who won the naming...

Posted by Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium on Friday, February 4, 2022

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire erupted Thursday morning, Feb. 3, 2022, at a barn west of Omaha, near Elk City.
Deadly fire northwest of Omaha determined to be accidental
Omaha
Eastbound I-80 reopened in Omaha
14-year-old Isabella Santiago
Family of Omaha teen shot to death speak out, plan to honor her with nonprofit’s mission
(WOWT file photo)
Fourth Rosewood Academy daycare employee facing charges
(AP graphic)
Thursday Feb. 3 COVID-19 update: Nebraska data slowing, Douglas County case average drops

Latest News

Nebraska Medicine to roll back crisis operations
Nebraska Medicine to roll back crisis operations
One sent to hospital in critical condition after cutting in Omaha neighborhood
Opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, China,...
Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony highlights: Team USA marches in
(AP graphic)
Friday Feb. 4 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 12 deaths, half of them vaccinated