Olympics Day 1 highlights: Games open with figure skating, freestyle skiing, hockey, curling

(NBC) - Watch Thursday and Friday highlights from the Olympic Games in Beijing.

FIGURE SKATING

Nathan Chen wins team short program at 2022 Olympics

At the 2022 Winter Olympics, Team USA’s Nathan Chen won the team event’s men’s short program with a personal best score of 111.71 points - the second-highest score ever recorded in the short program.

FREESTYLE SKIING

USA’s Hubbell/Donohue score top rhythm dance in team event

The United States ice dancing pair of Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue extended the U.S. lead in the team event with the top score in the rhythm dance.

USA’s Kauf, Giaccio, Soar advance straight to moguls finals

Americans Jaelin Kauf, Olivia Giaccio and Hannah Soar placed a respective third, fourth and seventh in qualifying one of women’s moguls, moving straight to the finals; Jakara Anthony and Perrine Laffont topped the round.

CURLING

Italy defeats Team USA in mixed doubles curling

Italy overcame mistakes to best the U.S. mixed doubles curling team in the second round of play at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

USA takes on Australia on Day 1 of mixed doubles curling

In mixed doubles curling, Team USA stole a win from Australia in their first contest of the 2022 Olympics.

HOCKEY

U.S. women take down Finland in first game of 2022 Olympics

The U.S. women’s hockey team took down Finland in their first game of the 2022 Winter Olympics by a score of 5-2 as both Kendall Coyne Schofield and Alex Carpenter finished the day with a pair of goals each.

