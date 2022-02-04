Advertisement

Olympics Day 1 highlights: Freestyle skiing, hockey, curling

2022 Winter Olympics Beijing China
2022 Winter Olympics Beijing China(KTVF)
By NBC Sports
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(NBC) - Watch Thursday’s highlights from the Olympic Games in Beijing.

FREESTYLE SKIING

USA’s Kauf, Giaccio, Soar advance straight to moguls finals

Americans Jaelin Kauf, Olivia Giaccio and Hannah Soar placed a respective third, fourth and seventh in qualifying one of women’s moguls, moving straight to the finals; Jakara Anthony and Perrine Laffont topped the round.

CURLING

Italy defeats Team USA in mixed doubles curling

Italy overcame mistakes to best the U.S. mixed doubles curling team in the second round of play at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

USA takes on Australia on Day 1 of mixed doubles curling

In mixed doubles curling, Team USA stole a win from Australia in their first contest of the 2022 Olympics.

HOCKEY

U.S. women take down Finland in first game of 2022 Olympics

The U.S. women’s hockey team took down Finland in their first game of the 2022 Winter Olympics by a score of 5-2 as both Kendall Coyne Schofield and Alex Carpenter finished the day with a pair of goals each.

