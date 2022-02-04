Holy Name in Omaha prepping for return of traditional fish fry

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Serving this many people in a night is no easy feat.

“We’ve almost hit 3,000 some nights. Almost. We’ve come close,” said Tom LaHood, Holy Name Men’s Club.

In 2020, Holy Name made it through two Fish Fry-days before the pandemic forced them to call the rest off. And in 2021, the church decided it was still risky.

But this year, Fish Fry-days are back! And prep is already underway. The ingredients have all been ordered.

“We serve about a ton of fish a night. French fries come and there’s 500 to 600 pounds of french fries and coleslaw. There’s at least another couple hundred pounds of coleslaw,” LaHood said.

Now, there’s a team of people ready to welcome folks back on Feb. 25.

“There’s a lot of work that goes into it. It takes, you know, nearly 100 people to make it work,” said LaHood.

Some of the money raised from Holy Name’s Fish Fry-days will go towards restoring Holy Name school’s athletic field house.

And those volunteers do everything from cooking the fish to cleaning up after a long night.

After a two-year hiatus, volunteers are ready to be back and enjoying the tradition once more.

“It’s progress and I hope we can get through this. We’ve been struggling with covid for two years and we’d like to get kind of back to what life was like before. That’s really what we are trying to do.”

