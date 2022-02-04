Grandma upset after 3-year-old left outside Omaha daycare

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 3-year-old child was left outside at daycare on Monday, and her grandmother wants to know how that could happen.

The child is OK, and even though temperatures were around 50 degrees, her grandmother says the girl could have been hurt.

When Kris Kudlacz came to pick up her grandchild at Pre-K and Play Academy, located near 144th and Fort streets, on Monday, no one could find the girl.

“I started to head out the back door where the playground is and about the same time one of the other teachers was taking the trash out and he had heard her crying,” she said.

When the children came in from playing earlier, Kudlacz’s granddaughter was somehow left outside.

“I literally just grabbed her from him, and I came inside and I kind of yelled... I said, ‘This is not OK,’ and nobody said anything. I mean, it was just kind of like a deer-in-the-headlights look,” she said.

Kudlacz said the girl was muddy and shaken up.

The daycare director in a statement said the child was only “left unattended for a period of about two minutes.”

Still, it took a while for the child to settle down.

“And I asked her I said what were you doing outside? And she said ‘crying and eating snow.’ It just broke my heart... I mean I don’t know how long she was out there, and it doesn’t even really matter how long,” Kudlacz said. “They did send me an email about an hour and a half later and they apologized and said they were putting corrective actions in place, and I believe that. I believe they are. I don’t think it was done intentionally by any means. Nonetheless, it should never happen.”

The daycare was placed on probation by the state Department of Health and Human Services in 2019, when a child wandered out of the daycare and into traffic on Fort Street.

Kudlacz said she reported Monday’s incident to Nebraska DHHS and filed a police report.

She holds no ill will toward the daycare or its workers, but she’s looking for a new childcare provider.

“It’s not a terrible place... it’s just that trust feeling, you know. When I seen that it’s just my trust was lost,” she said.

6 News received a response from the director of Pre-K and Play Academy Director Shannon Schlabs that read in part: “We are truly sorry this happened... due to this situation, we immediately self-reported the incident to the state... We are developing more stringent policies and retraining staff to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.