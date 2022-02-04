Advertisement

Florida trucker pleads no contest in fatal crash that killed Creighton professor, son

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A Florida truck driver has pleaded no contest to misdemeanor vehicular homicide charges in a crash last year on Interstate 80 that killed a La Vista man and his 7-year-old son.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 51-year-old Yorkwind Crawford, of North Miami Beach, Fla., entered the pleas Wednesday and faces up to two years in jail when he’s sentenced in April.

Investigators say Crawford was driving a semitrailer west on I-80 the morning of Sept. 4 when he plowed into a line of vehicles, including the back of a pickup truck carrying 41-year-old Creighton professor Mark Kaipust and his son, Taylor, both of whom died.

Five other people were injured in the crash.

Mark and Taylor Kaipust
Mark and Taylor Kaipust(PHOTO: The Kaipust and Pease families)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

