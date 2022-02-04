Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Mild Saturday, cooler and breezy Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ve made it through our last chilly day in the most recent stretch of cold weather... our warm up gets here just in time for the weekend! Plan to get outdoors Saturday rather than Sunday with highs making a rebound to 50 Saturday afternoon in the Metro:

Saturday forecast (wowt)

After a mild Saturday we’ll feel a change Sunday... a weak cold front drops in and pushes highs back about 10 degrees.

A cooler Sunday (wowt)

This is still mild for the time of year, however gusty winds and additional clouds add to the chill! Sunday afternoon will bring gusts into the 30s from the NW with a few as high as the low 40s in the metro! This will make it feel much cooler than the 30s and 40s in the afternoon.

Gusty Sunday (wowt)

All of next work week will be mild a climb back to the 50s by Tuesday! We’ll stay in the 40s to 50s all work week thanks to a ridge of high pressure keeping us mild and dry. No major storm system in sight... but we’ll keep an eye on next weekend for the potential for some cooler and possibly unsettled weather.

