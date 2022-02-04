Clay’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Partly cloudy and a bit warmer today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ll see temperatures above 20 degrees for the first time in a few days later this afternoon.

Winds were out of the south this morning, but a cold front will come through and change the direction to the NW by midday. This is thanks to another cold front. The good news is that the front won’t cool us down today, but it will keep us from reaching our full warming potential. Highs will fall just short of the freezing mark for most of us.

South winds kick in again overnight, and this will really help us out on Saturday with highs actually reaching into the 50s! Another change of wind direction for Sunday which will lead to highs near 40. The start of the new week will bring a stretch of mild weather with highs in the 40s and 50s. Unfortunately, we’re seeing very little in the way of precip chances in the 10 day forecast.

