Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony highlights: Team USA marches in
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(NBC) - Watch Friday highlights from the Olympic Games opening ceremonies in Beijing.
OPENING CEREMONY
U.S. marches into National Stadium during Parade of Nations
Team USA marches into National Stadium, otherwise known as the “Bird’s Nest,” during the Opening Ceremony for the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Copyright 2021 NBC. All rights reserved.
Catch up on the Games
Olympics Day 1 highlights
The Olympic Games get started with figure skating, freestyle skiing, hockey, curling.