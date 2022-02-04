Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremonies highlights: Team USA marches in
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(NBC) - Watch Friday highlights from the Olympic Games opening ceremonies in Beijing.
OPENING CEREMONY
U.S. marches into National Stadium during Parade of Nations
At the 2022 Winter Olympics, Team USA’s Nathan Chen won the team event’s men’s short program with a personal best score of 111.71 points - the second-highest score ever recorded in the short program.
