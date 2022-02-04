Advertisement

Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremonies highlights: Team USA marches in

Opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, China,...
By NBC Sports
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(NBC) - Watch Friday highlights from the Olympic Games opening ceremonies in Beijing.

OPENING CEREMONY

U.S. marches into National Stadium during Parade of Nations

At the 2022 Winter Olympics, Team USA’s Nathan Chen won the team event’s men’s short program with a personal best score of 111.71 points - the second-highest score ever recorded in the short program.

Copyright 2021 NBC. All rights reserved.

