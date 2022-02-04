Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Platteview’s Connor Millikan

Connor Millikan
Connor Millikan(Joe Nugent)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Feb. 3, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Connor Millikan can score at a high clip, to the tune of 28 points per game. That’s his average this season, in fact, a week ago he broke the Platteview single-game school record with a 55-point performance. The junior is not done rewriting the program record book for scoring. He is expected to break the career record of more than 1,600 points tonight against Ralston.

The 55-point game was a very efficient 55 too, he connected on 20 of 27. It was not a volume type of performance, he shot the ball really well and had a good feeling from the moment the first shot fell.

Last season, Millikan became only the fourth player in state history to score 1,000 points as a sophomore. 2,000 isn’t too far away and if he stays healthy he might have a chance at 3,000.

