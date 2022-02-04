Afghan Refugee working to keep her dreams alive in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The images are still unsettling. Afghanistan fell to the Taliban nearly 6 months ago, leading to a mass exodus of families fleeing from the horror and scrambling to board American military planes as they fought to retain their freedom.

Hera Rhamati counts herself as one of the lucky ones. She’s now opening the door to a new future, studying journalism at UNO.

“I just try to work hard and study a lot,” said Hera.

As part of her Mass Communications program, Hera volunteers at UNO TV. She’s behind the scenes now, but one day hopes to be in front of the camera.

“I love to be a journalist,” said Hera. “It was a dream that I wanted to be a best journalist all around the world.”

It’s a dream that started a world away.

“When you’re in Afghanistan, like you think for yourself Ok, because I am a woman I cannot do anything,” said Hera.

She’s explaining life under Sharia Law. No work, no school and no rights for women, however, the Afghanistan Hera grew up in was different. She grew up with U.S. troops fought Taliban rule, so that she may live free.

“If do hard work, I can reach the top, what I want,” said Hera.

For Hera, that meant seizing the opportunity to go to school, to learn and eventually attend Kabul University, but it wasn’t your typical college life. Afghanistan was a country torn apart by war. There was always the constant battle against Taliban resurgence and often its citizens were caught in the middle.

“When you were in Afghanistan and you get out of the door of your house, you don’t have any guarantee you’re returning back to your home,” recalled Hera.

Despite the dangers, Afghan women pressed on, learning and working towards their goals.

“These things are not going to stop me reach to my dreams, who I want to be,” said Hera.

Hera said in 2021, things began to change.

“Everything is getting to be worse because American armies want to get out from Afghanistan, Taliban want to take Afghanistan,” said Hera.

“We cannot go to study, we cannot do work, we cannot go outside - like maybe they could take our freedoms everything, especially for women,” said Hera.

The fear became reality on August 15. Afghanistan’s President fled the country, President Joe Biden ordered U.S. troops to withdraw and Kabul fell.

“When the day the Taliban came in Kabul - every heart every heart of a human an Afghan person like that - there was no soul inside,” recalled Hera.

Hera described it like souls dying and any hope of a bright future suddenly went dark.

“In front of my eyes - like how hard I work for my future, everything each night when I study I made dreams - when I made my plans for the future to reach a goal I saw everything and everything was burning actually,” said Hera.

Hera and family found a way out, leaving behind the life they knew to escape to America.

“We didn’t take anything - just some clothes,” said Hera.

Hera is starting a new chapter now in the United States. She is enjoying life in Omaha, where she’s free to pursue a career in journalism.

“Everything needs hard work, and I’m ready for it,” said Hera.

With every page she writes, Hera still finds it difficult to turn the one on the past.

“My cousins, my friends, my relatives, they’re in Kabul now,” said Hera. “What happened now? They lost their hope, they lost their dreams,”

Now, those lost dreams are turning Hera’s dreams bittersweet.

“There’s no balance in that if you want to wish if you want to dream. There’s no peace, if there’s no peace, there’s no dream,” said Hera.

Hera and her family are now resettled in Omaha with the assistance of Lutheran Family Services. Since the Taliban take-over, LFS has assisted in the relocation of more than 700 Afghan refugees in Nebraska.

